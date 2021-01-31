Davis R M Inc. Purchases 359 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Davis R M Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 359 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,714,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,277,250,000 after purchasing an additional 355,234 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,128,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $542,717,000 after purchasing an additional 111,148 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,957,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $439,053,000 after purchasing an additional 992,573 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,420,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,888,000 after acquiring an additional 15,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,378,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,108,000 after acquiring an additional 50,694 shares during the last quarter. 63.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $324,205.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DUK opened at $94.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.33. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $62.13 and a 52-week high of $103.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $69.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.28%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Duke Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.36.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.