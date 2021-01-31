Davis R M Inc. Makes New $388,000 Investment in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Davis R M Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chatham Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $682,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,663,000. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 182,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,760,000 after purchasing an additional 30,812 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.5% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 80,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,587,000 after purchasing an additional 40,387 shares during the period.

VTV opened at $118.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $119.96 and a 200-day moving average of $111.03. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $75.55 and a 52 week high of $124.14.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

