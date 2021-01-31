Davis R M Inc. Invests $328,000 in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Davis R M Inc. bought a new stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,229 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,541 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FRC opened at $144.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $147.72 and a 200-day moving average of $126.54. The company has a market capitalization of $24.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $70.06 and a 52 week high of $166.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.08. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 13.77%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FRC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Compass Point reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.06.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

