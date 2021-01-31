Davis R M Inc. Invests $224,000 in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Davis R M Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BR shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Truist began coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.50.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Perna sold 20,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.63, for a total transaction of $3,015,414.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,944,616.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 22,348 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total transaction of $3,387,286.36. Following the transaction, the president now owns 63,065 shares in the company, valued at $9,558,762.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,715 shares of company stock worth $15,188,880. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BR opened at $141.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.89 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $151.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.94. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.90 and a 12-month high of $158.36.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.21 million. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 45.73%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

