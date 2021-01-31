Davis R M Inc. Acquires New Shares in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Davis R M Inc. acquired a new stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,520 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLNX. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Xilinx in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,351,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its holdings in Xilinx by 15.9% in the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,681,449 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $279,514,000 after purchasing an additional 367,609 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the third quarter worth about $28,437,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 79.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 584,548 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $60,933,000 after acquiring an additional 258,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital LLP increased its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 17.8% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,516,281 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $158,057,000 after acquiring an additional 228,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XLNX opened at $130.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $143.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.30. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.68 and a 52 week high of $154.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.00 billion, a PE ratio of 51.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $803.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on XLNX shares. 140166 restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Xilinx in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Xilinx from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Xilinx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on Xilinx from $112.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Xilinx has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.94.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

