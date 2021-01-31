David W. Kemper Sells 8,016 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Stock

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Director David W. Kemper sold 8,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total transaction of $553,424.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,189,091 shares in the company, valued at $82,094,842.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ CBSH opened at $66.85 on Friday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.34 and a 12 month high of $73.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.23.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.17. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $344.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CBSH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.80.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 296,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,463,000 after acquiring an additional 13,908 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 120,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,759,000 after acquiring an additional 14,744 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 231,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,008,000 after acquiring an additional 4,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 334,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,915,000 after acquiring an additional 7,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

