Dash Hits Market Cap of $1.04 Billion (DASH)

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. Over the last week, Dash has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dash has a total market capitalization of $1.04 billion and $713.00 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dash coin can currently be purchased for about $104.24 or 0.00309985 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00029218 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003716 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000886 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $615.93 or 0.01831562 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000056 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000030 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 47.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000248 BTC.

About Dash

Dash (DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 9,951,513 coins. The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dash’s official website is www.dash.org . Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum

According to CryptoCompare, “Difficulty retargets each blockBlock reward decreases each block according to the formula: BaseReward = (MSupply – A)/218, where MSupply = (264 – 1) atomic units and 'A' is amount of already generated coinsPOW mechanism is a voting system for users”

Buying and Selling Dash

Dash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

