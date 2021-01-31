Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) Receives $5.42 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.42.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DARE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Daré Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Daré Bioscience in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on Daré Bioscience from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th.

Get Daré Bioscience alerts:

DARE stock opened at $2.26 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.25. Daré Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $3.85. The firm has a market cap of $94.01 million, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 2.21.

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.07). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Daré Bioscience will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Daré Bioscience Company Profile

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and marketing women's reproductive health products in the United States. The company intends to develop therapies in the areas of contraception, vaginal health, sexual health, and fertility. Its products in advanced clinical development include DARE-BV1, a bioadhesive hydrogel formulated with clindamycin phosphate 2% to treat bacterial vaginosis in a single application; Ovaprene, a non-hormonal monthly contraceptive intravaginal ring; and Sildenafil Cream, a cream formulation of sildenafil to treat female sexual arousal disorder.

Featured Story: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Daré Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daré Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.