Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 68.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,806 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,010 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 584 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 639 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $116.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.15 and a 1 year high of $128.44. The company has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.69.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 47.28%.

DRI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Darden Restaurants from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Darden Restaurants from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Darden Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.56.

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.63, for a total value of $299,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,714.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.84, for a total value of $332,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

