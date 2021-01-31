Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Position Raised by First Business Financial Services Inc.

First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,481 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 368 shares during the quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 584 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on DRI shares. Wedbush upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $130.00 to $137.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Darden Restaurants from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.56.

NYSE:DRI traded down $1.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $116.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,575,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,619,090. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $26.15 and a one year high of $128.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $120.22 and its 200-day moving average is $109.69. The company has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 47.28%.

In other news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.63, for a total transaction of $299,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,714.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.84, for a total transaction of $332,752.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

Featured Article: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.