Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) versus Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Financial Contrast

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) and Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Danimer Scientific and Eastman Chemical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Danimer Scientific 0 0 1 0 3.00 Eastman Chemical 0 6 9 0 2.60

Danimer Scientific currently has a consensus price target of $31.00, suggesting a potential downside of 27.06%. Eastman Chemical has a consensus price target of $84.35, suggesting a potential downside of 14.23%. Given Eastman Chemical’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Eastman Chemical is more favorable than Danimer Scientific.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

36.3% of Danimer Scientific shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.4% of Eastman Chemical shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Eastman Chemical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Danimer Scientific and Eastman Chemical’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Danimer Scientific N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Eastman Chemical $9.27 billion 1.44 $759.00 million $7.13 13.79

Eastman Chemical has higher revenue and earnings than Danimer Scientific.

Profitability

This table compares Danimer Scientific and Eastman Chemical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Danimer Scientific N/A N/A N/A Eastman Chemical 5.56% 13.12% 4.98%

Summary

Eastman Chemical beats Danimer Scientific on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Danimer Scientific

Meredian Holdings Group, Inc., doing business as Danimer Scientific, manufactures and supplies biopolymers. It provides polyhydroxyalkanoates biodegradable plastics, additives, aqueous coatings, extrusion coatings, extrusion lamination materials, film resins, hot melt adhesives, injection molding resins, and thermoforming resins. The company also offers biopolymer research and development, toll manufacturing, and thermoforming services to business partners. Its products are used for disposable flatware, coffee cup waxes, bottle seals, packaging and label glue, and various other products for consumers and businesses use worldwide. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Bainbridge, Georgia with a production facility in Winchester, Kentucky.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators. It serves the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets. Its Advanced Materials segment provides copolyesters, cellulose esters, polyvinyl butyral (PVB) sheets, and window and protective films, and aftermarket applied film products for value-added end uses in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, durable goods, and health and wellness markets. The company's Chemical Intermediates segment offers Olefin and acetyl derivatives, ethylene, and commodity solvents; primary non-phthalate and phthalate plasticizers, and niche non- phthalate plasticizers; and methylamines and salts higher amines and solvents to the industrial chemicals and processing, building and construction, health and wellness, and agrochemicals. Its Fibers segment provides cellulose acetate tow, triacetin, cellulose acetate flake, and acetic anhydride for use in filtration media primarily cigarette filters; natural and solution dyed acetate yarns for use in consumables, and health and wellness markets; and wet-laid nonwoven media, specialty and engineered papers, and cellulose acetate fibers for transportation, industrial, agriculture and mining, aerospace, personal hygiene, and consumables markets. Eastman Chemical Company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Kingsport, Tennessee.

