Dalrada Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:DFCO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Dalrada Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:DFCO) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,200 shares, an increase of 443.3% from the December 31st total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,745,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Dalrada Financial stock opened at $0.44 on Friday. Dalrada Financial has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.27. The firm has a market cap of $30.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 8.76.

Get Dalrada Financial alerts:

Dalrada Financial (OTCMKTS:DFCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.76 million during the quarter.

Dalrada Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services in the manufacturing, engineering, and healthcare sectors worldwide. The company offers low-carbon heating and cooling systems. It also provides visual inspection by acetic acid kits for the detection of cervical cancer.

Read More: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Dalrada Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dalrada Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.