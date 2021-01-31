Dalrada Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:DFCO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Dalrada Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:DFCO) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,200 shares, an increase of 443.3% from the December 31st total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,745,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Dalrada Financial stock opened at $0.44 on Friday. Dalrada Financial has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.27. The firm has a market cap of $30.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 8.76.

Dalrada Financial (OTCMKTS:DFCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.76 million during the quarter.

Dalrada Financial Company Profile

Dalrada Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services in the manufacturing, engineering, and healthcare sectors worldwide. The company offers low-carbon heating and cooling systems. It also provides visual inspection by acetic acid kits for the detection of cervical cancer.

