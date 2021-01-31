Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Daiwa Securities Group had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 10.18%.

Daiwa Securities Group stock opened at $4.68 on Friday. Daiwa Securities Group has a 52 week low of $3.33 and a 52 week high of $5.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.43.

Get Daiwa Securities Group alerts:

About Daiwa Securities Group

Daiwa Securities Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily operates as a securities broker-dealer in Japan and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Asset management, and Investment. It provides services, such as brokerage, trading, underwriting, strategic advice, product development, and structured finance.

Featured Article: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Daiwa Securities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daiwa Securities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.