Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DDAIF. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Daimler from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded Daimler from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

Shares of DDAIF stock traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.55. The company had a trading volume of 42,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,355. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.19. Daimler has a twelve month low of $22.75 and a twelve month high of $72.93. The company has a market capitalization of $75.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 415.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.54.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

