Daimler AG (DAI.F) (ETR:DAI) PT Set at €70.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Daimler AG (DAI.F) (ETR:DAI) has been assigned a €70.00 ($82.35) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.44% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Daimler AG (DAI.F) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €57.35 ($67.47).

Shares of DAI opened at €58.12 ($68.38) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.18 billion and a PE ratio of 1,985.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €57.61 and its 200 day moving average price is €49.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 259.66, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.19. Daimler AG has a twelve month low of €21.02 ($24.72) and a twelve month high of €60.15 ($70.76).

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

