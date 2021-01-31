Daimler AG (DAI.F) (ETR:DAI) Given a €70.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on Daimler AG (DAI.F) (ETR:DAI) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.00 ($81.18) price objective on Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Nord/LB set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Daimler AG (DAI.F) has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €57.35 ($67.47).

Get Daimler AG (DAI.F) alerts:

Shares of DAI stock opened at €58.12 ($68.38) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €57.61 and a 200 day moving average price of €49.24. The stock has a market cap of $62.18 billion and a PE ratio of 1,985.86. Daimler AG has a 1 year low of €21.02 ($24.72) and a 1 year high of €60.15 ($70.76). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 259.66, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Daimler AG (DAI.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler AG (DAI.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.