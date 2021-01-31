Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) Short Interest Up 80.1% in January

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,200 shares, an increase of 80.1% from the December 31st total of 62,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

OTCMKTS DSNKY opened at $32.51 on Friday. Daiichi Sankyo has a one year low of $16.11 and a one year high of $38.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.93.

About Daiichi Sankyo

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited researches and develops, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers trastuzumab deruxtecan, an anti-cancer agent and anti-HER2 antibody drug conjugate; mirogabalin for pain treatment; teneligliptin/canagliflozin for type 2 diabetes mellitus treatment; lacosamide anti-epileptic agent; prasugrel, an antiplatelet agent; denosumab for osteoporosis and bone disorders; teneligliptin for type 2 diabetes mellitus treatment; edoxaban, an anticoagulant; esomeprazole for ulcer treatment; memantine for treating Alzheimer's disease; and laninamivir for anti-influenza treatment.

