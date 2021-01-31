Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) Short Interest Up 80.1% in January

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,200 shares, an increase of 80.1% from the December 31st total of 62,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.
OTCMKTS DSNKY opened at $32.51 on Friday. Daiichi Sankyo has a one year low of $16.11 and a one year high of $38.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.93.
About Daiichi Sankyo
Read More: Why is the price target of stocks important?
Receive News & Ratings for Daiichi Sankyo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daiichi Sankyo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.