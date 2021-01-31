DAGCO Inc. Takes $469,000 Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

DAGCO Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 20,073,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027,792 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,951,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,401,000 after acquiring an additional 34,663 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 816,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,986,000 after acquiring an additional 15,771 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 661,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,467,000 after acquiring an additional 5,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 14.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 553,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,758,000 after acquiring an additional 70,598 shares in the last quarter.

IWS opened at $96.73 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $53.42 and a 52-week high of $101.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.19.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

