DAGCO Inc. Purchases 17,085 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

DAGCO Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 300.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,085 shares during the quarter. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $257,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 288.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,623,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $202,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948,406 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 235.6% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 617,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,620,000 after purchasing an additional 433,341 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 219.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 16,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 11,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 299.1% in the fourth quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 22,061 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 121,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $9,077,356.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $297,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NEE shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.82.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $80.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $158.43 billion, a PE ratio of 40.74, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.70 and a fifty-two week high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

