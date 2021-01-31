DAGCO Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VCR)

DAGCO Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 1.6% of DAGCO Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. DAGCO Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares worth $2,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,199.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,577,000 after buying an additional 105,359 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $11,954,000. Trust Co. of Oklahoma purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,831,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 489,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,746,000 after purchasing an additional 37,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 113.8% in the 3rd quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 64,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,176,000 after purchasing an additional 34,423 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VCR opened at $283.29 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $118.99 and a fifty-two week high of $297.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $279.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.88.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

