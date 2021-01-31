DAEX Market Cap Reaches $2.17 Million (DAX)

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 30th. In the last seven days, DAEX has traded up 71% against the dollar. One DAEX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DAEX has a market capitalization of $2.17 million and approximately $73,259.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DAEX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.39 or 0.00068851 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $309.62 or 0.00911436 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00056371 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005926 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,550.60 or 0.04564566 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002944 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000190 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00030223 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00019262 BTC.

DAEX Profile

DAEX (DAX) is a token. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 tokens. DAEX’s official website is www.daex.io . DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAEX is a clearing solution for centralised cryptocurrency trading exchanges that want to provide a better service to the cryptocurrency trading through a clearing service based on distributed ledger technology. The DAEX ecosystem allows traders to use wallets and perform trades that when matched are sent to the clearing service. The clearing service (CaaS) generates the smart contracts to validate the trades and to make sure the requirements are met. After the validation process, the smart contract runs the consensus mechanism and updates the corresponding wallets with the cleared assets. The DAEX network uses the DAX utility token (Ethereum-based ERC20) to ease the cooperation between different exchanges in the DAEX ecosystem. “

DAEX Token Trading

DAEX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.