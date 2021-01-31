DAD Trading 24.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (DAD)

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded 13.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. DAD has a total market cap of $23.35 million and $550,429.00 worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DAD has traded 24.1% higher against the US dollar. One DAD token can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000518 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00067778 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $301.02 or 0.00898979 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00054687 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00005869 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002986 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002986 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,474.19 or 0.04402554 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00020697 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00031099 BTC.

DAD Profile

DAD (DAD) is a token. Its launch date was September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 134,601,733 tokens. DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DAD is dad.one . DAD’s official message board is medium.com/@dad_chain

Buying and Selling DAD

DAD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using US dollars.

