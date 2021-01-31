DA Davidson Weighs in on First Foundation Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FFWM)

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of First Foundation in a report issued on Thursday, January 28th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Foundation’s FY2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.09 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on First Foundation from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded First Foundation from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on First Foundation from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Foundation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.60.

FFWM stock opened at $20.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. First Foundation has a 12-month low of $8.01 and a 12-month high of $22.11. The company has a market cap of $904.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.44 and a 200-day moving average of $16.87.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. First Foundation had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 12.10%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of First Foundation by 531.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,929 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 7,515 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of First Foundation during the 3rd quarter valued at $152,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Foundation by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of First Foundation by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,320 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Foundation during the 3rd quarter valued at $177,000. 61.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other First Foundation news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 15,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total value of $297,799.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mitchell M. Rosenberg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $195,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,715 shares of company stock valued at $965,799 over the last quarter. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This is an increase from First Foundation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. First Foundation’s payout ratio is 22.40%.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking, and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

