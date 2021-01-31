Cwm LLC Sells 14,283 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Cwm LLC decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,283 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $9,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,205,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,463,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801,838 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,331,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,090,860,000 after buying an additional 1,269,306 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,943,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $668,486,000 after buying an additional 156,812 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,546,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,636,000 after buying an additional 1,685,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,247,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,909,000 after buying an additional 376,306 shares in the last quarter. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.90.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $128.67 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $76.91 and a 1-year high of $142.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.97.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $29.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.35%.

In other news, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $1,897,118.08. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

