Cwm LLC Sells 114,597 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Cwm LLC lessened its stake in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 72.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 114,597 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $3,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avion Wealth bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 873,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,487,000 after acquiring an additional 25,560 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 108.8% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 16,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Truist lowered shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $93.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IHS Markit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

In related news, CFO Jonathan Gear sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,906,575. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Edouard Tavernier sold 889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total transaction of $75,049.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,343,414.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 16,882 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,500 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit stock opened at $87.08 on Friday. IHS Markit Ltd. has a twelve month low of $44.81 and a twelve month high of $101.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.28. The company has a market capitalization of $34.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. IHS Markit had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from IHS Markit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.31%.

IHS Markit Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.