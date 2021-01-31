Cwm LLC Raises Stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Cwm LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 36.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,967 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,195 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned about 0.12% of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF worth $3,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 49,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 43,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the second quarter valued at about $3,684,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the third quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 82.8% in the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 26,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 12,059 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HYD opened at $62.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.48. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.36 and a fifty-two week high of $66.34.

