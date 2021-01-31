Cwm LLC Lowers Holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Cwm LLC decreased its holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,319 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $4,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 215.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,115,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,602,000 after purchasing an additional 24,675,148 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in ViacomCBS by 2.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,209,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,097,000 after acquiring an additional 901,304 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at approximately $259,580,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in ViacomCBS by 4.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,604,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,012,000 after acquiring an additional 339,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in ViacomCBS by 4.8% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,628,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,655,000 after acquiring an additional 257,662 shares in the last quarter. 80.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VIAC shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $30.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America cut shares of ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.39.

In related news, EVP Dede Lea sold 10,459 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total value of $312,828.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,691.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VIAC opened at $48.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.85. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $60.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $29.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. ViacomCBS’s quarterly revenue was up 85.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

