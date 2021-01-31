Cwm LLC Decreases Position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS)

Cwm LLC lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned 0.40% of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF worth $2,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of JPUS. tru Independence LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF by 186.4% in the 3rd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. TrueWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $260,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF by 5,152.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares during the period. Finally, Sadoff Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $421,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPUS opened at $83.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.65 and its 200 day moving average is $78.42. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $49.23 and a 52 week high of $87.11.

