Cwm LLC Decreases Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Cwm LLC lowered its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 31.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,302 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth about $289,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 498.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust purchased a new position in Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC boosted its stake in Aflac by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 9,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $45.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.95 and a 200-day moving average of $39.93. The company has a market capitalization of $31.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $23.07 and a 52-week high of $53.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is 25.23%.

In related news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 11,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $544,146.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,906,538.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $41,362.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,307,789.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,240 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,345 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Aflac from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded Aflac from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their target price for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Aflac in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

