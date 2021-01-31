CVCoin (CVN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $158,212.63

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded down 86.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. CVCoin has a total market cap of $158,212.63 and $166,513.00 worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CVCoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0128 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CVCoin has traded down 86.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003050 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001455 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00048546 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.69 or 0.00133112 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.07 or 0.00274426 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00067327 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00067521 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00038297 BTC.

CVCoin Profile

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 tokens. CVCoin’s official website is crypviser.network . The official message board for CVCoin is medium.com/@crypviser . CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CVCoin

CVCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CVCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CVCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CVCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

