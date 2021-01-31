Cutler Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC)

Cutler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 292,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,650 shares during the period. Cutler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Community West Bancshares were worth $2,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CWBC. PL Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Community West Bancshares by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Community West Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Community West Bancshares by 7,198.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 14,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John D. Illgen sold 5,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total value of $49,029.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,720.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 21.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Community West Bancshares stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $8.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,852. Community West Bancshares has a 52-week low of $5.27 and a 52-week high of $11.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.44. The company has a market capitalization of $74.14 million, a P/E ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.99.

Community West Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Community West Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and fixed rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit, as well as cash management products.

