Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 869,700 shares, a decrease of 40.9% from the December 31st total of 1,472,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,881,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CURLF opened at $13.30 on Friday. Curaleaf has a 52 week low of $2.54 and a 52 week high of $16.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.94.
Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01.
Curaleaf Company Profile
Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated medical and wellness cannabis operator in the United States. It operates in two segments, Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations. The Cannabis Operations segment engages in the production and sale of cannabis through retail and wholesale channels.
Recommended Story: How to identify percentage decliners
Receive News & Ratings for Curaleaf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curaleaf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.