Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Shares Purchased by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,331 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,697,919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,561,000 after purchasing an additional 9,179 shares during the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 740.0% during the 3rd quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 32,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 29,039 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 3rd quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CFR opened at $92.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.69 and a 1 year high of $98.70.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 6.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

A number of research firms have commented on CFR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.10.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

