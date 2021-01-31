CSFB Raises Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) (TSE:ENB) Price Target to C$50.00

Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) had its target price lifted by CSFB from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.39% from the stock’s current price.

ENB has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$51.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Tudor Pickering upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) from C$57.00 to C$53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) from C$47.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$51.76.

TSE:ENB opened at C$42.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.57, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.55. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of C$33.06 and a 52 week high of C$57.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$42.67 and its 200-day moving average is C$41.12. The firm has a market cap of C$87.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.75.

Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.53 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$9.11 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.6644282 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Vernon Dai-Chung Yu sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.34, for a total value of C$110,071.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 161,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,838,668.90. Also, Director Albert Monaco sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.45, for a total transaction of C$178,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 920,547 shares in the company, valued at C$39,997,767.15. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,929 shares of company stock worth $505,376.

Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

