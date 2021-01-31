CSFB Boosts Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) (TSE:KEY) Price Target to C$30.00

Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) (TSE:KEY) had its price target boosted by CSFB from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

KEY has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a buy rating and set a C$28.00 price target on shares of Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$27.29.

TSE KEY opened at C$24.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$23.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$22.29. Keyera Corp. has a 12 month low of C$10.04 and a 12 month high of C$36.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.36, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.73.

Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) (TSE:KEY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$712.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$806.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Keyera Corp. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 253.63%.

Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) Company Profile

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants; and condensate handling services.

