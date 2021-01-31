CryptoFranc (XCHF) 1-Day Volume Hits $36,872.00

CryptoFranc (CURRENCY:XCHF) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. Over the last week, CryptoFranc has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. One CryptoFranc coin can now be purchased for $1.11 or 0.00003355 BTC on popular exchanges. CryptoFranc has a market capitalization of $2.21 million and $36,872.00 worth of CryptoFranc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00067871 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $302.26 or 0.00916889 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00054299 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005894 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003034 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003034 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,450.69 or 0.04400618 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000187 BTC.
- SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00031357 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00020377 BTC.
About CryptoFranc
According to CryptoCompare, “The CryptoFranc (XCHF) is an ERC-20 stablecoin issued by Swiss Crypto Tokens AG, representing a Swiss Franc denominated bond. All XCHF are fully backed by physical CHF banknotes which are audited by Grant Thornton Bank Audit Ltd on a monthly basis. “
Buying and Selling CryptoFranc
CryptoFranc can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFranc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoFranc should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoFranc using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for CryptoFranc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoFranc and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.