Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Shares Bought by Smith Salley & Associates

Smith Salley & Associates raised its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $2,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 58.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,234,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $372,065,000 after acquiring an additional 822,902 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 2,648.3% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 662,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,365,000 after acquiring an additional 638,734 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 60.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,446,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,869,000 after acquiring an additional 547,049 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 63.4% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 912,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,953,000 after acquiring an additional 354,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 31.0% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 858,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,005,000 after buying an additional 203,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Crown Castle International news, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total value of $985,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 186,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,675,093.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Crown Castle International stock opened at $159.26 on Friday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1 year low of $114.18 and a 1 year high of $180.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $156.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.15. The stock has a market cap of $68.69 billion, a PE ratio of 99.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.75. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.36.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

