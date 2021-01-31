Critical Analysis: Jason Industries (OTCMKTS:JASNQ) and Smiths Group (OTCMKTS:SMGZY)

Jason Industries (OTCMKTS:JASNQ) and Smiths Group (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Jason Industries and Smiths Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jason Industries $337.90 million 0.00 -$81.61 million N/A N/A Smiths Group $3.18 billion 2.42 $334.59 million $0.62 31.27

Smiths Group has higher revenue and earnings than Jason Industries.

Risk and Volatility

Jason Industries has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Smiths Group has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Jason Industries and Smiths Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jason Industries N/A N/A N/A Smiths Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Jason Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Smiths Group shares are held by institutional investors. 32.9% of Jason Industries shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Jason Industries and Smiths Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jason Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A Smiths Group 0 1 3 0 2.75

Summary

Smiths Group beats Jason Industries on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Jason Industries Company Profile

Jason Industries, Inc. engages in the manufacturing of Finishing, Seating, Components, and Automotive Acoustics. It produces finishing products, including industrial brushes, buffing wheels, and buffing compounds; supplies seating solutions to equipment manufacturers in the motorcycle, lawn and turf care, industrial, agricultural, construction, and power sports end markets, as well as original equipment manufacturer seating for the heavyweight motorcycles; manufactures engineered non-woven, fiber-based acoustical products; manufactures stamped, formed, expanded, and perforated metal components and subassemblies. Jason Industries, Inc. is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Smiths Group Company Profile

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems. The Smiths Detection division provides sensors and systems that detect and identify explosives, narcotics, weapons, chemical agents, biohazards, and contraband. The Flex-Tek division offers engineered components that heat and move fluids and gases for the aerospace, medical, industrial, construction, and domestic appliance markets. The Smiths Interconnect division provides specialized electronic and radio frequency board-level and waveguide devices, connectors, cables, test sockets, and sub-systems for applications in the security and defense, medical, general industrial, and space and aerospace markets. The company was formerly known as Smiths Industries and changed its name to Smiths Group plc in 2000. Smiths Group plc was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

