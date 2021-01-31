Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Shares Sold by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC lessened its stake in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) by 36.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,305 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Criteo were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Criteo during the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 136.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 19,914 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 11,502 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,407 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 9,538 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 57,417 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 15,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 66,217 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 6,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

CRTO opened at $18.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.53 and a 200-day moving average of $15.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.05. Criteo S.A. has a 1-year low of $5.89 and a 1-year high of $22.48.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. Criteo had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $185.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.61 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Criteo S.A. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Criteo from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Criteo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Criteo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Criteo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Criteo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.69.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include lookalike finder, recommendation, and predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

