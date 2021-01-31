Credits Trading 1.1% Higher Over Last Week (CS)

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 31st. One Credits token can now be bought for about $0.0164 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Credits has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Credits has a total market capitalization of $3.67 million and approximately $71,867.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00008941 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001198 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000084 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000040 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000190 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credits (CRYPTO:CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 tokens and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 tokens. The official website for Credits is credits.com/en . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Credits is credits.com/en/Home/News

Credits can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

