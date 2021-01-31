Credit Suisse Group Trims Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Target Price to $393.00

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its price target decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $411.00 to $393.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CP. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $345.00 to $344.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Benchmark lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $355.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $390.85.
Shares of CP opened at $336.22 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $349.30 and its 200-day moving average is $315.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12 month low of $173.26 and a 12 month high of $379.00.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a $0.7436 dividend. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.05%.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Mirova purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 643.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 119 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.
About Canadian Pacific Railway
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.
