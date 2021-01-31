Credit Suisse Group Trims Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Target Price to $393.00

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its price target decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $411.00 to $393.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CP. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $345.00 to $344.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Benchmark lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $355.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $390.85.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Shares of CP opened at $336.22 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $349.30 and its 200-day moving average is $315.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12 month low of $173.26 and a 12 month high of $379.00.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.04. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.66% and a return on equity of 32.77%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a $0.7436 dividend. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.05%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Mirova purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 643.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 119 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Featured Article: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.