Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms Underperform Rating for Arçelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAY)

Credit Suisse Group reissued their underperform rating on shares of Arçelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAY) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Arçelik Anonim Sirketi in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th.

Shares of ACKAY stock opened at $23.00 on Wednesday. Arçelik Anonim Sirketi has a twelve month low of $9.05 and a twelve month high of $23.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.08.

ArÃ§elik Anonim Sirketi, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, sells, services, imports, and exports consumer durable goods and consumer electronics in Turkey and internationally. It operates through White Goods, Consumer Electronics, and Other segments. The company offers built-in and freestanding appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washing machines, dryers, dishwashers, ovens, hobs, hoods, warming drawers, microwave ovens, and water dispensers and water filtration appliances; and small household appliances, including vacuum and steam cleaners, kitchen appliances, personal and garment care appliances, and fans.

