Credit Suisse Group Increases Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) (TSE:SLF) Price Target to C$65.00

Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its price objective lifted by Credit Suisse Group from C$62.00 to C$65.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.98% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SLF. Evercore increased their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from C$63.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Scotiabank raised shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$64.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$61.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$65.00 target price on shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$59.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$65.15.

Get Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) alerts:

Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) stock opened at C$59.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 7,033.80 and a quick ratio of 6,615.27. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of C$35.43 and a 1-year high of C$66.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$34.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$58.29 and its 200 day moving average is C$56.15.

Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported C$1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.18 by C$0.26. The firm had revenue of C$10.03 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 5.8709749 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dean Connor sold 28,106 shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.61, for a total transaction of C$1,619,186.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,957,167.67. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 70,447 shares of company stock worth $3,925,919.

Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers life, health, wellness, disability, critical illness, stop-loss, and long-term care insurance products.

Read More: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.