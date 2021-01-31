Credit Suisse Group Increases Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Price Target to $193.00

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group from $168.00 to $193.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $177.13.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $163.13 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $109.16 and a twelve month high of $173.65. The firm has a market cap of $429.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $157.77 and a 200-day moving average of $150.04.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.54%.

In other news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $8,359,459.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 110,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,935,621.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.