Credit Suisse Group Boosts PPL (NYSE:PPL) Price Target to $42.00

PPL (NYSE:PPL) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PPL. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of PPL from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of PPL to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of PPL from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of PPL to a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of PPL from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.97.

Get PPL alerts:

PPL opened at $27.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.73 and a 200 day moving average of $27.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.50. PPL has a fifty-two week low of $18.12 and a fifty-two week high of $36.71.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. PPL had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 13.76%. PPL’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PPL will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th were issued a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.76%.

In other news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 26,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $734,146.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,492,090.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joanne H. Raphael sold 4,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $129,042.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,499,161.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,897 shares of company stock worth $996,674. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 94.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPL in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

Further Reading: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.