Cowen Upgrades Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) to “Outperform”

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) was upgraded by research analysts at Cowen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $48.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $40.00. Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.35% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on UCTT. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Ultra Clean from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.83.

Shares of Ultra Clean stock opened at $38.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.97. Ultra Clean has a 1 year low of $11.79 and a 1 year high of $44.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $363.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.30 million. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 18.22%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ultra Clean will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ultra Clean news, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 141,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,523,776. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 10,000 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,937,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,930 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,014 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UCTT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ultra Clean in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in Ultra Clean by 19,785.7% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Ultra Clean by 30.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in Ultra Clean during the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ultra Clean during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. 79.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies, a support structures fabricated from steel tubing or folded sheet metal; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

