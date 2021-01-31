Covenant Asset Management LLC Purchases 371 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,199 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 2.0% of Covenant Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its stake in Visa by 12.3% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,518 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic boosted its stake in Visa by 1.8% during the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 28,900 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,779,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC acquired a new position in Visa during the third quarter worth $200,000. First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in Visa by 28.8% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,610 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Visa by 99.7% during the third quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,401 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

V has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Visa from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Visa from $218.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.80.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $13,210,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 310,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,398,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.40, for a total value of $1,884,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,779,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,205 shares of company stock valued at $15,545,693. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V opened at $193.25 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.93 and a 12 month high of $220.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.60, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $208.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.42.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

