Country Club Trust Company n.a. Has $152,000 Stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. trimmed its holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 43.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,129 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMCR. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Amcor during the third quarter worth about $41,175,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 395.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,394,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,682,000 after buying an additional 3,506,848 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 214.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,684,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,764,000 after buying an additional 3,195,628 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 945.3% during the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,615,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,855,000 after buying an additional 1,461,300 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 665.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,215,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,433,000 after buying an additional 1,056,810 shares during the period. 34.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AMCR opened at $10.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80. Amcor plc has a 52 week low of $5.80 and a 52 week high of $12.40.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America cut Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.90 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Amcor in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Amcor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.81.

Amcor Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

