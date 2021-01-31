Coty (NYSE:COTY) Shares Down 5.6%

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) shares were down 5.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.36 and last traded at $6.37. Approximately 12,458,645 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 10,742,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.75.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on COTY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Coty from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Coty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Coty from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Coty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Coty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.67.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.91 and a 200-day moving average of $4.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 2.25.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.18. Coty had a negative return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Coty Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bayern Anna Von acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.30 per share, with a total value of $73,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Johannes P. Huth purchased 1,000,000 shares of Coty stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.20 per share, with a total value of $6,200,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 329,982 shares in the company, valued at $2,045,888.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,061,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,614,340 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Coty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Coty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Coty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 22.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coty Company Profile (NYSE:COTY)

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

