Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.67.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Coty from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Coty from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Coty from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Coty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th.

In other Coty news, Director Robert S. Singer bought 4,000 shares of Coty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.98 per share, for a total transaction of $27,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 371,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,592,944.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bayern Anna Von bought 10,000 shares of Coty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.30 per share, for a total transaction of $73,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 1,061,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,614,340 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in Coty by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Coty by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Coty by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 4,767 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Coty in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Coty by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 691,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 6,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COTY traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.37. 12,505,841 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,742,855. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.84. Coty has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $13.01. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 2.25.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Coty had a negative net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 3.35%. Coty’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Coty will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

